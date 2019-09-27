Rupert Graves Joins Julia Stiles, Poppy Delevingne & Jack Fox for Series 3 of Sky Original RIVIERA

Filming is under way on series 3 of Sky original Riviera, with a new cast line up including the much-loved Rupert Graves (Sherlock) playing Gabriel Hirsch.

Rupert will join returning cast members Julia Stiles, Poppy Delevingne and Jack FOX and a host of other stellar names including: Clare-Hope Asey (Doctor Foster) as Ellen Swann; Synnove Macody Lund (Headhunters) as Alex Harewood; Franco Masini as Cesar Alsina-Suarez; Elisio Barrionuevo as Dario Alsina-Suarez and Maurizio Lombardi as Luca Aliperti.

A year has passed since the explosive finale of the last series. Georgina (Stiles) has abandoned the cursed Riviera, leaving all its devastation and damage behind to start a new life. Now a rising star in international art restitution, she has reinvented herself as Georgina Ryland as she travels the world - from Venice to Argentina - on THE HUNT for stolen art works.

After the moral obscurity of the Riviera, Georgina revels in the relative black and white clarity that her new role gives her, as well as her new alliance with the carefree, charismatic and worldly Gabriel Hirsch.

But in a world in which power, legacy and justice are deadly obsessions, Riviera 3 will see Georgina's loyalty, courage and resilience tested to the extreme, revealing the most surprising Georgina yet.

Cameron Roach, Sky's Director of Drama & Sky Studios said: "Riviera has really captured the imagination of our subscribers and we're thrilled to be returning to the audacious and unpredictable world occupied by Julia Stiles as Georgina, alongside her new co-star Rupert Graves.

"Riviera owns a unique space in the television landscape and we're very proud of it as a show that offers the promise of danger and suspense whilst really entertaining and thrilling the viewer."

Kris Thykier, Executive Producer for Archery Pictures comments: "We are committed to producing the most glamorous, most thrilling show on television and our third season looks set to be the most explosive to date. Shooting in exclusive locations in Venice, St Tropez and Buenos Aires, this series will dive into an entirely new world of corruption, deceit and murder amongst the globe-trotting 1%".

Paul McGuinness, Executive Producer for Primo Productions adds: "The C'te d'Azur was the original inspiration for the series and it feels good to be shooting in St Tropez, the spiritual home of Riviera. Effortlessly sexy, hedonistic and a little bit dangerous. We're excited to be back."

Julia Stiles adds: "The expansion of this season, in terms of the gorgeous new countries we visit, as well as our new cast members, means the web is even more tangled for Georgina. I am thrilled to navigate this gilded conspiracy through her eyes and with Rupert Graves by her side."

Riviera is a Sky original drama in association with Altice Studios. Produced by Archery Pictures and Primo Productions, the Executive Producers are Kris Thykier, Paul McGuinness and Kara Manley for Sky Studios.

Sky has recently committed to more than double its investment in original drama, comedy and documentary through Sky Studios, the commissioning and production arm of Sky. Sky Studios brings to screen unique stories from the very best talent in Europe and is the creative home of Sky's award-winning and much-loved Sky originals.

Latest Sky originals include: Temple starring Mark Strong, Catherine The Great starring Helen Mirren; a second series of Jez Butterworth's Britannia and a second series of SAVE ME starring Lennie James and Suranne Jones. 2019 has been a record year for Sky Originals with Chernobyl receiving 10 Emmy awards and becoming the most watched original ever with over 4 million viewers of the season finale. And away from the screen, Sky secured a record BAFTA haul with seven awards.





Related Articles View More TV Stories