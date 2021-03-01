Rotten Tomatoes Celebrates Women's History Month by Honoring Female Directors, Films, & More

This Women's History Month, Rotten Tomatoes is paying homage to the powerful work of women in Hollywood with their Women's History Month hub, housing viewing guides including the Best Movies Directed By Women In The 21st Century and Fearless Women Movie Heroes Who Inspire Us. Lists highlighting fearless women on TV and streaming and first-time female directors, among others, are set to publish throughout the month.

The site will honor Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid), Gina Prince-Blythewood (Love & Basketball) and Alma Har'el (Honey Boy), who have sat down with Tomatometer-approved critics to discuss their experiences as female filmmakers and share the top 10 films they believe everyone should watch this month.

All of these female-led films are available for rent or purchase on Vudu and FandangoNOW on-demand streaming services. For easy perusal, titles can be found in the Celebrating Women's History Month section of Vudu, and are presented on FandangoNOW in playlists curated by Rotten Tomatoes, including Best Movies Directed By Women In The 21st Century and Fearless Women Movie Heroes Who Inspire Us.

Be sure to check back throughout the month for more content celebrating the industry's most accomplished women.