Romantic Drama ON SWIFT HORSES Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has announced that they have acquired the romantic drama ON SWIFT HORSES, with rights in North America, Latin America, Turkey, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, India, Italy, Australia and New Zealand. The news comes after the film’s recent world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

From Emmy Award®-winning director Daniel Minahan (FELLOW TRAVELERS, DEADWOOD: THE MOVIE, HALSTON, SERIES 7: THE CONTENDERS) and screenwriter Bryce Kass (LIZZIE), the film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (NORMAL PEOPLE, TWISTERS), Jacob Elordi (PRISCILLA, SALTBURN), Will Poulter (GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3), Sasha Calle (THE FLASH), and Diego Calva (BABYLON).

ON SWIFT HORSES is presented by Ley Line Entertainment (EVERYTHING, EVERWHERE ALL AT ONCE), FirstGen Content (CALL JANE), Cor Cordium (NOMADLAND), Dan Corp, Wavelength (WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?), and Killer Films (CAROL). The film is executive produced by Nate Kamiya, David Darby, Claude Amadeo, Randal Sandler, Chris Triana, Jenifer Westphal, Joe Plummer, Christine Vachon, Mason Plotts, Alvaro R. Valente, Bryce Kass, Lauren Shelton, Jeffrey Penman, Jacob Elordi, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Teddy Schwarzman and John Friedberg and produced by Peter Spears, Daniel Minahan, Tim Headington, Mollye Asher, Theresa Steele Page, and Michael D’ Alto.

Based on the novel by Shannon Pufahl, ON SWIFT HORSES follows Muriel and her husband Lee as they are beginning a bright new life in California upon Lee’s return from the Korean War. But their newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic brother, Julius, a wayward gambler with a secret past. A dangerous love triangle quickly forms. When Julius takes off IN SEARCH OF the young card cheat he’s fallen for, Muriel’s longing for something more propels her into a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and exploring a love she never dreamed possible.

“I am thrilled that ON SWIFT HORSES has found a home at SPC – it’s truly an honor to be a part of their remarkable and acclaimed library. These are all the films that made me want to be a filmmaker,” said Minahan.

Sony Pictures Classics added, “ON SWIFT HORSES is a one-of-a-kind grand sensual romance, artistically fine and wildly entertaining, featuring amazing charismatic performances from some of the best young actors working in movies today. Director Dan Minahan masterfully brings it all together with a film, both epic and intimate, that we think will be very successful in movie theaters everywhere."

The deal was negotiated between Sony Pictures Classics and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers. Black Bear International represents the international rights.

Comments