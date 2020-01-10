Rom Com Fest Announces 2020 Dates for 2nd Annual Festival

Rom Com Fest will officially be returning to downtown Los Angeles for a second year, set to run Thursday June 25 - Sunday June 28, 2020. The announcement was made today by the festival's Founder and Executive Director, Miraya Berke.



Going into its second year, the festival has added to its advisory board actress/writer/producer Rachel Bloom (CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") and writer Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith (LEGALLY BLONDE, 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU), who both participated as panelists at last year's festival.



The 2019 festival, which took place primarily at the Downtown Independent Theater, brought a large-scale weekend experiential film event to Los Angeles in June 2019; the festival held anniversary screenings of iconic romantic comedies including 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU and NEVER BEEN KISSED, screened new romantic comedies including the world premiere of Joseph Cross directorial debut SUMMER NIGHT, paired rosé and desserts with films, encouraged audiences to show up dressed in unique themed attire, and held memorable events and activities that brought together the romantic comedy community in Los Angeles.



Berke said of the inaugural event that it was a success at all levels, having received attention both domestically and internationally: "Our first year was a dream come true - for the fans, filmmakers and all those who love rom coms - we exceeded everyone's expectations and we can't wait to do it all again this summer."



Additional special events and initiatives from the inaugural 2019 festival included a sold-out Mortified live comedy show, a live read of the winner of the Rom Com Fest screenplay competition (presented by Scriptd), as well as a live taping of WhoHaha's "Dirty Girl" Podcast - a company co-founded by producer/actress Elizabeth Banks. In addition to notable attendance and sold-out screenings, two of the festival's shorts filmmakers were hired by the chat-fiction app "Hooked" to direct and produce content, through introductions made by the festival and Berke.



"With Rom Com Fest, I am looking to create more than a film festival, but an experience where the community of rom com lovers can connect and enjoy this beloved genre. I hope for the festival to be a space for filmmakers to share their work and connect with other like-minded people, and for fans to celebrate love and the positive feelings of joy", says Berke.



The 2020 festival has opened submissions today (January 10), and filmmakers are encouraged to apply with their romantic comedy themed features and shorts through FilmFreeway.



Submission dates are as follows:

Jan 10, 2020: Submissions Open

February 14, 2020: Early Bird Deadline

March 10, 2020: Regular Deadline

March 30, 2020: Late Deadline

April 20, 2020: Extended Deadline

April 30, 2020: Notification Date





