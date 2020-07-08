Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Induction Ceremony Exclusive HBO Special
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced today that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it will replace its annual live induction ceremony with an exclusive HBO special honoring this year's Inductees. The program will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT and will replace the live 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony that was originally scheduled for May 2nd of this year.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductee Class includes Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, and Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees Jon Landau and Irving Azoff.
"To protect the health and safety of our Inductees, their families, crews and our attendees, we've made the decision that the scheduled live event is not possible," said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them."
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland is now open and debuts its 2020 Inductee exhibit on August 14.
The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will move to the fall with the 36th Induction Ceremony returning to Cleveland.
