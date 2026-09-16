Robert De Niro Told to 'Meet the Word Count' on Amy Poehler's GOOD HANG
The famously terse actor opens up more than expected on Poehler's podcast.
Robert De Niro, an actor famously known off-screen as a man of few words, sat down with Amy Poehler on her podcast GOOD HANG, where the host jokingly asked him to kindly meet the word count in his answers. The exchange leaned into De Niro's reputation for brevity, turning the challenge of getting him to open up into a central thread of the conversation.
Poehler, who hosts GOOD HANG, has recently been a visible presence across television and awards coverage. She is set to appear as a presenter at the 78th Emmy Awards, joining a lineup that includes Zendaya, Sarah Michelle Gellar and others, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.
Poehler also stars in the upcoming Peacock comedy DIG alongside Hugh Laurie, which follows a team of archaeologists on a dig site in Greece where the discovery of a rare artifact sets off a wide-ranging adventure. The series reunites Poehler with Parks and Recreation executive producer Michael Schur, with whom she co-wrote the pilot episode, as detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report.
The GOOD HANG segment played largely on the contrast between Poehler's chatty hosting style and De Niro's understated, minimal-answer approach, with the actor's reluctance to elaborate becoming a running bit throughout the appearance.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...