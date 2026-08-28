THE WHISPER MAN Starring Robert De Niro, Adam Scott Now Streaming on Netflix

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THE WHISPER MAN is now streaming globally on Netflix as of August 28, 2026. The thriller is directed by James Ashcroft and based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Alex North.

The film stars Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan, Adam Scott, Hamish Linklater, Owen Teague, Acston Luca Porto, and Will Brill.

The logline: 'Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Alex North. When his eight-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as 'The Whisper Man.''

The screenplay is written by Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer. The film is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, and Kassee Whiting, with Marcus Viscidi, Tim Connors, and Alex Leb serving as executive producers.

Netflix hosted the world premiere of THE WHISPER MAN on August 24th at the Paris Theater in New York, followed by a reception at Tavern on the Green, with De Niro, Scott, Monaghan, and other cast and creative team members in attendance, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

Ahead of the film's release, Adam Scott appeared on TODAY to discuss working opposite De Niro, who plays his character's father in the film. Scott described feeling pressure given his admiration for De Niro, saying, 'This is someone who's picture I had up in my locker in high school,' and 'I was terrified to meet him and w,' as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

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