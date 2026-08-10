DIG Starring Amy Poehler & Hugh Laurie Sets Peacock Premiere

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Peacock has set a premiere date for DIG, a new comedy series starring Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie. The series follows a team of archaeologists, along with a group of less committed college students, who spend a summer working a dig site in Greece, where the discovery of a rare artifact sets off a wide-ranging adventure. The show also stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza, with guest appearances from Kayvan Novak, Jon Pointing and Bonita Friedericy.

Amy Poehler reunites with Parks & Recreation executive producer Michael Schur on the new series.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, the series is an adaptation of Kate Myers' bestseller Excavations. Michael Schur and Amy Poehler co-wrote the pilot episode and executive produce the series, with Poehler set to star. J.J. Philbin also serves as a writer and executive producer on the series. Morgan Sackett is executive producing, along with Dean Holland, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts, and Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue. Author Kate Myers is co-executive producer.

Series Details

Premieres: November 23, 2026

Series Regulars: Amy Poehler, Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza

Guest Cast: Kayvan Novak, Jon Pointing and Bonita Friedericy

Co-Showrunners/Executive Producers: Michael Schur and J.J. Philbin

Executive Producers: Amy Poehler, Morgan Sackett, Dean Holland, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts, Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue

Produced by: Fremulon, Paper Kite, Duck Duck Films, Dunshire, 3 Arts and Ocean Avenue

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: Comedy, 10 episodes

DIG is based on Kate Myers' bestselling novel Excavations, with Michael Schur and Amy Poehler co-writing the pilot episode and serving as executive producers alongside J.J. Philbin, Morgan Sackett, Dean Holland, Kate Arend, Jordan Grief, Dave Becky, David Miner and Sharon Jackson. The 10-episode comedy is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fremulon, Paper Kite, Duck Duck Films, Dunshire, 3 Arts and Ocean Avenue.

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