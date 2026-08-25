Robert De Niro Says He Opposes Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger on TODAY

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Robert De Niro appeared on TODAY to discuss his new film THE WHISPER MAN, in which he plays the father of Adam Scott's character. De Niro talked about drawing on his own experiences as a parent to shape the role, and used the appearance to weigh in on the current state of the film industry.

Addressing the reported merger talks between Paramount and Warner Bros., De Niro was blunt about his position. "It's changing and there are some things you have no control over, some you do. We see that situation now with Paramount and Warner Bros.. I personally don't think it's a good idea for them to merge," he said. The comment came as part of a broader conversation touching on how the business has shifted around him over the course of his career.

De Niro also discussed how he has stayed active following his 83rd birthday and reflected on the 50th anniversary of Taxi Driver, one of the defining films of his career.

Scott has separately discussed the experience of working alongside De Niro on the project, describing the pressure of acting opposite an actor he had long admired. Adam Scott recently spoke about being 'terrified' to work with De Niro on THE WHISPER MAN during his own TODAY appearance.

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