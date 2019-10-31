Rivers Cuomo Releases Netflix's GREEN EGGS AND HAM Theme Song

Rivers Cuomo, the frontman Of Weezer, creates the Green Eggs And Ham theme song "Backflip."

Listen below!

The story of Green Eggs and Ham is like a postmodern Planes, Trains and Automobiles through the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss. Sam rescues the rare Chickeraffe from the Glurfsburg Zoo, hides it in a briefcase, and attempts to make his way to Meepville where he can charter a cold air balloon to take the Chickeraffe to his island home.

Guy just flopped his last big chance at being a world famous inventor for the industrial Snerz Co. He packs up his invention in a briefcase and resigns to give up on his dreams and become a paint watcher.

A chance meeting at a diner with Sam, and a switch up with the briefcases results in these two unlikely souls getting mixed up on an adventure that takes them on a journey of self discovery.

Our two mismatched heroes cross paths with overprotective Michellee, whose daughter, EB, desperately wants a pet, and falls madly in love with the Chickeraffe... despite her mother's fears that it will eat off her face (it won't). Michellee's walled up heart also connects with the heart-hardened Guy. And a laborious love story begins.

Our fakakta foursome are also unknowingly pursued by a bounty hunter goat, two bad guys, and a villain who's out to get the Chickeraffee as his ultimate trophy.





