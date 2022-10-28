Rihanna Releases First Song in Six Years For BLACK PANTHER Soundtrack

Rihanna has released her first new single in six years, "Lift Me Up," which will be featured on the soundtrack for Black Panther.

Rihanna's has not released new music since her album, "Anti," in 2016. She will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023.

Following the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, the Wakanda Forever Prologue EP was released earlier this year.

As highlighted in the official teaser, the EP includes the powerful cover of Bob Marley and the Wailers' "No Woman No Cry" performed by Nigerian artist Tems. The project is produced by Oscar®, GRAMMY® and Emmy®-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and also features "A Body, A Coffin" performed by Ghanian artist Amaarae and "Soy" by Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan.

In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 11, 2022.

Listen to "Lift Me Up" here: