Rhys Darby, Angus Sampson Join Taika Waititi's NEXT GOAL WINS

Deadline reports that Rhys Darby and Angus Sampson have joined the cast of Taika Waitiki's upcoming film "Next Goal Wins."

Michael Fassbender, Elizabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House and Kaimana will also star in the pic.

Next Goal Wins tells the story of the American Samoa soccer team, who suffered the worst loss in World Cup history, losing to Australia 31-0 in 2001. With the 2014 World Cup approaching, the team recruits a down on his luck, maverick coach (Fassbender) to help turn their fate around.

Darby is best known for "Flight of the Conchords." Sampson starred in "Mad Max: Fury Road."

Waititi recently directed "Jojo Rabbit" and "Thor: Ragnorak."

Read the original story on Deadline.





