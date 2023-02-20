Regina Hall to Star and Produce BREITENBUSH Horror Comedy

Yale Entertainment has landed the rights to hot horror comedy package BREITENBUSH from Regina Hall and director Jim Strouse.

Hall (GIRLS TRIP, SCARY MOVIE Franchise, "Black Monday") will star and produce, with her producing partner Tom Heller, through their Rh Negative Entertainment, alongside Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Entertainment. Strouse (THE INCREDIBLE JESSICA JAMES, PEOPLE PLACES THINGS) is directing from his original screenplay.

After her husband vanishes on a camping trip in which everyone ingests a powerful hallucinogen and summons an angry prehistoric creature, aspiring district attorney Kate (Hall) and her friends must return to the site of the ill-fated trip to face the forces that lead to his disappearance.

Great Escape, Yale's sales division led by Nick Donnermeyer, is introducing the project to buyers at this week's EFM.

"We're thrilled to be announcing our latest Yale Entertainment project. Jim and Regina are at the top of the list of people who we've wanted to collaborators with, and this script is so unique and fun - we're so excited to get this into production." Said Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman.

Hall had a very busy 2022. She produced and starred in HONK FOR JESUS, SAVE YOUR SOUL, which sold for $8.5M to Focus Features and Jordan Peele's MonkeyPaw out of Sundance.

She was also at last year's Sundance as star and executive producer of Amazon Studio's horror pic MASTER, starred alongside Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in Netflix's ME TIME, and returned to the highly successful BEST MAN franchise for Peacock's limited series THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTERS. Hall's previous credits include GIRLS TRIP, THINK LIKE A MAN, and the SCARY MOVIE series, which generated more than $800 Million at the worldwide box office. Hall is repped by APA and The Lede Company.

Strouse is one of very few filmmakers to have each of his first six features premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Those films include Lionsgate's THE WINNING SEASON starring Sam Rockwell and Emma Roberts, Netflix's THE INCREDIBLE JESSICA JAMES starring Jessica Williams, LaKeith Stanfield and Chris O'Dowd, and PEOPLE PLACES THINGS, in which he directed Hall opposite Jemaine Clement.

Strouse is currently in post-production on Sony/ScreenGems' LOVE AGAIN starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, featuring new music from Celine Dion who is playing herself, which is set for a wide theatrical release this May. Strouse is repped by APA.

Yale Entertainment is repped by APA and Lon Haber & Co.

About Yale Entertainment

Yale's slate includes several pics now in post: "The Kill Room" starring Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson; "Parachute," Brittany Snow's directorial debut which will premiere at SXSW; "Bucky F*cking Dent," starring David Duchovny, Logan Marshall-Green and Stephanie Beatriz; "Electra" starring Maria Bakalova and Abigail Cowen; "Clawfoot," starring Francesca Eastwood, Milo Gibson and Olivia Culpo; "The Last Girl" starring Alice Eve and Antonio Banderas; and "The Clean Up Crew," starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo and Banderas.

Photo By Derek Blanks