Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Regina Hall to Star and Produce BREITENBUSH Horror Comedy

Regina Hall to Star and Produce BREITENBUSH Horror Comedy

The film will be directed by Jim Strouse.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Yale Entertainment has landed the rights to hot horror comedy package BREITENBUSH from Regina Hall and director Jim Strouse.

Hall (GIRLS TRIP, SCARY MOVIE Franchise, "Black Monday") will star and produce, with her producing partner Tom Heller, through their Rh Negative Entertainment, alongside Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Entertainment. Strouse (THE INCREDIBLE JESSICA JAMES, PEOPLE PLACES THINGS) is directing from his original screenplay.

After her husband vanishes on a camping trip in which everyone ingests a powerful hallucinogen and summons an angry prehistoric creature, aspiring district attorney Kate (Hall) and her friends must return to the site of the ill-fated trip to face the forces that lead to his disappearance.

Great Escape, Yale's sales division led by Nick Donnermeyer, is introducing the project to buyers at this week's EFM.

"We're thrilled to be announcing our latest Yale Entertainment project. Jim and Regina are at the top of the list of people who we've wanted to collaborators with, and this script is so unique and fun - we're so excited to get this into production." Said Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman.

Hall had a very busy 2022. She produced and starred in HONK FOR JESUS, SAVE YOUR SOUL, which sold for $8.5M to Focus Features and Jordan Peele's MonkeyPaw out of Sundance.

She was also at last year's Sundance as star and executive producer of Amazon Studio's horror pic MASTER, starred alongside Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in Netflix's ME TIME, and returned to the highly successful BEST MAN franchise for Peacock's limited series THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTERS. Hall's previous credits include GIRLS TRIP, THINK LIKE A MAN, and the SCARY MOVIE series, which generated more than $800 Million at the worldwide box office. Hall is repped by APA and The Lede Company.

Strouse is one of very few filmmakers to have each of his first six features premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Those films include Lionsgate's THE WINNING SEASON starring Sam Rockwell and Emma Roberts, Netflix's THE INCREDIBLE JESSICA JAMES starring Jessica Williams, LaKeith Stanfield and Chris O'Dowd, and PEOPLE PLACES THINGS, in which he directed Hall opposite Jemaine Clement.

Strouse is currently in post-production on Sony/ScreenGems' LOVE AGAIN starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, featuring new music from Celine Dion who is playing herself, which is set for a wide theatrical release this May. Strouse is repped by APA.

Yale Entertainment is repped by APA and Lon Haber & Co.

About Yale Entertainment

Yale's slate includes several pics now in post: "The Kill Room" starring Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson; "Parachute," Brittany Snow's directorial debut which will premiere at SXSW; "Bucky F*cking Dent," starring David Duchovny, Logan Marshall-Green and Stephanie Beatriz; "Electra" starring Maria Bakalova and Abigail Cowen; "Clawfoot," starring Francesca Eastwood, Milo Gibson and Olivia Culpo; "The Last Girl" starring Alice Eve and Antonio Banderas; and "The Clean Up Crew," starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo and Banderas.

Photo By Derek Blanks



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
LEOPOLDSTADT Star to to Appear in THE WOMAN FROM HAMBURG Film Photo
LEOPOLDSTADT Star to to Appear in THE WOMAN FROM HAMBURG Film
“The Woman from Hamburg” producer Elle Kurata and director Michael Masarof are pleased to cast Broadway’s Pearl Scarlett Gold as Young Helusia. The film will also feature, lauded actress Jenette Goldstein (Titanic, Aliens, and Lethal Weapon 2) and Einat Holland an Israeli actress known for her work in the Israeli television show, Dismissed.
MASTERS OF ILLUSION Returns to The CW Network for Week Three of Season Nine Photo
MASTERS OF ILLUSION Returns to The CW Network for Week Three of Season Nine
MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Three of its Ninth Anniversary Season on The CW Network with back-to-back episodes airing on Saturday, February 25, 2022 8/7 Central. 
Marlon Wayans to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO Max in March Photo
Marlon Wayans to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO Max in March
Filmed at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Wayans delivers a hilarious hour-long performance, unleashing his spot-on impressions and fearless physical comedy to address one of the most infamous recent events in pop culture – “the slap” that took place at the 94th Academy Awards® ceremony. Watch the new video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


High Moon Releases Cult Singer-Songwriter Laurie Styvers' First-Ever AnthologyHigh Moon Releases Cult Singer-Songwriter Laurie Styvers' First-Ever Anthology
February 17, 2023

Produced by Murphy (known for his landmark work with Gerry Rafferty, Richard and Linda Thompson, Van Morrison, and more), Styvers’ Hush recordings revealed her as an exceptional songstress with a humble and captivating vocal presence, redolent of such iconic artists as Carole King, Karen Carpenter, and Judee Sill.
Ber Releases New 'Halfway' EPBer Releases New 'Halfway' EP
February 17, 2023

Halfway, the new EP from rising artist Ber, is out now via AWAL. The EP showcases her lofty range as a songwriter, artist and creator, while growing her already fiercely passionate fanbase. In addition, Ber’s music video for the track “Slutphase” premieres, directed by frequent collaborator Sawyer Brice.
Marlon Wayans to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO Max in MarchMarlon Wayans to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO Max in March
February 17, 2023

Filmed at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Wayans delivers a hilarious hour-long performance, unleashing his spot-on impressions and fearless physical comedy to address one of the most infamous recent events in pop culture – “the slap” that took place at the 94th Academy Awards® ceremony. Watch the new video trailer now!
Aime Simone Releases His New Single 'Baby Don't Quit'Aime Simone Releases His New Single 'Baby Don't Quit'
February 17, 2023

Jake Erland is the director and DOP for the video, and it is creative directed by Sonja Fix. Both Aime and Sonja are featured in the music video, which is both dark and soft, where light and shadow clash, just like Aime's artistic approach. Both mainstream and underground, Aime Simone is a sensitive author, full of audacity.
Eloise Has 'Giant Feelings' in New SingleEloise Has 'Giant Feelings' in New Single
February 17, 2023

23-year-old London-based singer-songwriter Eloise releases a song and accompanying music video, “Giant Feelings.” She also announces a run of headlining European tour dates that’ll kick off on June 2nd in Paris at La Maroquinerie and culminate at London’s iconic KOKO. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
share