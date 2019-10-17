Reboot of CLUELESS in the Works at CBS TV

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS is developing a spooky series adaptation of "Clueless," the cult classic 90s film.

The film starred Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz. It was written and directed by Amy Heckerling, who also created the sitcom that followed.

The series will center on Cher's best friend Dionne. When Cher disappears, Dionne must take on the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her friend.

It's described as "Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo video, set in a high school that is uniquely 2020 L.A."

