Reba McEntire Spills Secrets From THE VOICE With Jennifer Hudson
The country star traded stories with Hudson about life behind the scenes on the singing competition.
Reba McEntire sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to share stories from her time on THE VOICE, trading behind-the-scenes anecdotes with Hudson, who also served as a coach on the singing competition. The conversation centered on moments from the show that stood out to McEntire, giving her room to walk through specific details from her time in the coach's chair.
McEntire has made multiple appearances on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW in recent weeks, using the platform to speak candidly about different parts of her career and personal life. She has previously discussed her reaction to fans, particularly children, who dress up as her, and has reflected on lessons about confidence, kindness, and success that she credits to Dolly Parton.
The segment kept its focus on the shared experience between McEntire and Hudson as former coaches on THE VOICE, letting the two swap recollections directly rather than touching on other career topics. Their exchange gave Hudson's studio audience a glimpse of the dynamic between coaches on the competition series.
McEntire's appearance follows her recent visit discussing fan encounters, detailed in a prior conversation on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW.
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