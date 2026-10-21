Reba McEntire Opens Up on Fans Who Dress Up as Her

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Reba McEntire sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to talk about how she feels when she sees fans dressing up as her, with a particular focus on children who have adopted her look for costumes or performances. The segment centered on McEntire's reaction to that kind of fan tribute, giving her room to describe what runs through her mind when she encounters it in person.

McEntire used the conversation to speak candidly about the experience, walking Hudson and the studio audience through specific moments when she has come across fans, especially kids, dressed in her style. The discussion stayed centered on that single topic rather than branching into other career subjects, letting McEntire offer a direct account of her response to seeing herself reflected in young fans.

The appearance follows a recent visit by McEntire to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, where she discussed lessons on confidence, kindness, and success that she credits to Dolly Parton. That conversation gave McEntire space to reflect on her relationship with Parton and how it has shaped her public persona.

Hudson's questions in this segment kept the focus narrow, prompting McEntire to describe the specific feeling of watching young fans dress up as her rather than opening into broader reflections on her career. McEntire's answers centered on that personal reaction, giving viewers a direct, unfiltered look at how she processes that particular form of fan admiration.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 11 Hrs 20 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone