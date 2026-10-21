Reba McEntire Opens Up on Fans Who Dress Up as Her
The country singer shared her reaction to spotting young fans in costume.
Reba McEntire sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to talk about how she feels when she sees fans dressing up as her, with a particular focus on children who have adopted her look for costumes or performances. The segment centered on McEntire's reaction to that kind of fan tribute, giving her room to describe what runs through her mind when she encounters it in person.
McEntire used the conversation to speak candidly about the experience, walking Hudson and the studio audience through specific moments when she has come across fans, especially kids, dressed in her style. The discussion stayed centered on that single topic rather than branching into other career subjects, letting McEntire offer a direct account of her response to seeing herself reflected in young fans.
The appearance follows a recent visit by McEntire to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, where she discussed lessons on confidence, kindness, and success that she credits to Dolly Parton. That conversation gave McEntire space to reflect on her relationship with Parton and how it has shaped her public persona.
Hudson's questions in this segment kept the focus narrow, prompting McEntire to describe the specific feeling of watching young fans dress up as her rather than opening into broader reflections on her career. McEntire's answers centered on that personal reaction, giving viewers a direct, unfiltered look at how she processes that particular form of fan admiration.
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