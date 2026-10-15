Raven-Symoné Returns As Guest Co-Host On THE VIEW

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Raven-Symoné returned to the table of THE VIEW as a guest co-host, joining the daytime panel for a stretch of the ABC program's regular discussion format. The appearance marked another return visit for Raven-Symoné, who has previously sat in on the show's rotating panel.

The segment placed Raven-Symoné alongside the show's regular hosts for the discussion portion of the broadcast, with the program describing her as a returning friend of the table.

The appearance kept Raven-Symoné in the guest co-host rotation that THE VIEW regularly draws from for its daytime panel, with the segment built around her participation in the day's table conversation.

Guest co-hosting stints on THE VIEW have recently included figures from film, television, and comedy sitting in on the panel, with the show's table format giving each visitor room to weigh in across the day's topics.

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