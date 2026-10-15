Chandra Wilson On 23 Seasons Playing Dr. Bailey On GREY'S ANATOMY
The actress discusses the lasting influence of her long-running medical drama character.
Chandra Wilson sat down with THE VIEW to reflect on 23 seasons playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on GREY'S ANATOMY, using the appearance to discuss what the role has meant to her over the course of the long-running medical drama's run.
Much of the conversation centered on the significance of Wilson's influence as a Black woman portraying a doctor on television, with the actress speaking about how the character has resonated with viewers across the show's more than two-decade history.
Wilson used the segment to speak directly about the weight of representation tied to Dr. Bailey, giving the daytime panel insight into how she has approached the character since GREY'S ANATOMY began.
The appearance gave Wilson room to look back on the arc of her tenure on the series, offering viewers a firsthand account of what it has meant to sustain a single role across 23 seasons of network television.
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