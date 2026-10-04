Disney+ Huluween Fest to Feature Brandy, Raven-Symoné, Josh Peck

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Disney+ and Hulu hosted Disney+ Huluween Fest, a Halloween event for fans of all ages. Stars from fan-favorite Disney series and movies — along with special celebrity guests — arrived in costume for a two-part celebration packed with epic costume contests, carnival games, rides and more. The daytime hours were a can't-miss outing for kids and families, while the evening turned into a scream for horror enthusiasts.

Cast members from hit and upcoming Disney series and movies in attendance included Raven-Symoné ('The Cheetah Girls: NEXT GEN'), Brandy ('DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND'), Jessi Draper ('THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES') and Marciano Brunette ('VANDERPUMP VILLA'), Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark ('HOUSE OF STASSI'), Harry Jowsey ('THE MOB'), Leah Sava' Jeffries ('PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS,' 'The Cheetah Girls: NEXT GEN'), Willam Belli ('THE MOB'), Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov ('DANCING WITH THE STARS'), Jennifer Love Hewitt ('9-1-1'), Malina Pauli Weissman ('COVEN ACADEMY'), Anastasiia Radzinskaia ('LIKE NASTYA'), Kenzi Richardson ('VAMPIRINA: TEENAGE VAMPIRE') and more.

The event also welcomed celebrities Josh Peck, Brianne Howey, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara, Scheana Shay, Scott Hoying, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, Chase Demoor, and more.

Huluween on Disney+ for bundle subscribers is back with a lineup of seasonal originals, classic films like 'HOCUS POCUS' and 'EDWARD SCISSORHANDS,' and spooky series. Fans can enjoy Season 2 of 'VAMPIRINA: TEENAGE VAMPIRE' and the new series 'COVEN ACADEMY,' alongside the new Hulu Original 'Clown Panic,' FX's 'AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13' and frightful films 'Soulm8te' and 'Hokum.' Little ones can get in on the fun too, with the new special 'Marvel's Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team Up!' and themed episodes of Disney Jr. favorites 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+,' 'Sofia the First: Royal Magic' and 'SuperKitties,' plus themed episodes of 'Big City Greens' and 'Phineas and Ferb.' The Halloween Collection on Disney+ features a curated assortment of additional movies, series and specials for the season, so whether it's family-friendly fun, supernatural adventures or nostalgic favorites, Disney+ and Hulu have it covered.

Photo Credit: Disney



Photo Credit: Disney

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 27 Days 10 Hrs 41 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me