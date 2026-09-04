ANTON Tries to Prove He's 'Spermworthy' in New ADULTS Season 2 Clip

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FX has shared a new scene from ADULTS in which Anton, played by Owen Thiele, tries to prove he is "spermworthy" enough to serve as a sperm donor for Talia (Raven-Symoné) and Brooke. The plan quickly falls apart once Paul Baker, played by Jack Innanen, turns on his charm and sends the dinner completely off the rails. The clip is drawn from season two, episode three of the FX comedy.

Anton is one of the five housemates at the center of the ensemble series, which follows Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa and Anton as they share a house in New York. According to the show's own description, the group shares meals, anxieties and occasionally toothbrushes while attempting to take on what the series calls capital-R Responsibility, with mixed success over the course of an eight-episode season.

Season two of ADULTS is now streaming on Hulu, continuing the housemates' ongoing misadventures as they navigate friendship, romance and the messiness of early adulthood. This latest scene adds a new wrinkle to Anton's storyline, putting his standing among his friends to the test in an unexpected setting.

The dinner-gone-wrong format echoes other recent chaos among the housemates this season, including Paul Baker's own attempt to blend his separate friend groups, which similarly did not go as planned.

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