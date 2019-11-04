Randy Harrison And More Cast In Season 2 Of Hit Series INTERESTED IN

The award-winning series, Interested In, about queer dating after the closet, is coming back for Season 2!

After a successful run at 9 film festivals, including Frameline and Out on Film, Interested In is back and bigger than ever! Season 2 will feature cameo appearances by Randy Harrison (Queer as Folk) and Jenn Harris (High Maintenance). Returning to the cast are creator, Michael Witkes, Patrick Michael Joyce (Rock of Ages), Alex Beechko, and Thomas Countz. Directed by Blayze Teicher (Trainspotting Live).

Interested In is a fresh series about the steamy, fumbling, sexual encounters of a recently out college student, learning to navigate his new identity. Season 1 premiered on Amazon through Dekkoo, and just released on YouTube.

Interested In is currently raising funds for Season 2 through Seed&Spark. HEAD HERE to visit the project's campaign and keep your eyes peeled for more details in the future.

