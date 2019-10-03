Rachel Brosnahan To Star In Quibi's New Horror Series 50 STATES OF FRIGHT

Quibi, Gunpowder & Sky's new horror brand, ALTER, that explores the human condition through warped perspectives, along with DIGA Studios and POD 3 announced today that Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones and Ron Livingston will each star in an episode of the upcoming horror anthology series, "50 States of Fright." The first season of "50 States of Fright" will explore stories based on urban legends from Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon and Washington taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of our country.

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Travis Fimmel ("Vikings", Warcraft: The Beginning) and John Marshall Jones (The Last Revolutionary, "Rectify") are set to star in "The Golden Arm" based on a famous urban legend out of Michigan, co-written by Sam Raimi (Spider Man, Army of Darkness, The Evil Dead) and Ivan Raimi (Army of Darkness, Drag Me to Hell, Darkman) and directed by Sam Raimi.

Christina Ricci ("Monster," "Z: The Beginning of Everything") and Jacob Batalon (Spiderman: Homecoming, Spiderman: Far From Home) will play lead roles in "Red Rum," which follows the storyline of Colorado's scariest story.

Ming-Na Wen ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," "The Mandalorian") is signed on to star in "America's Largest Ball of Twine," based on Kansas myth.

Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, "American Horror Story") and Ron Livingston ("Loudermilk," "A Million Little Things") are set to co-star in "Almost There," Iowa's frightening folklore, which will be written and directed by Iowa natives Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place, Haunt).

Asa Butterfield ("Sex Education", "Hugo") is cast as the male lead in "Grey Cloud Island" a chilling tale from Minnesota.

"The driving force for us as a studio is to foster the careers of emerging talent by marrying them with proven innovators," said Van Toffler, CEO, Gunpowder & Sky. "With '50 States of Fright' we sought out a diverse group of breakthrough performers and fearless horror visionaries and partnered them with Sam Raimi to oversee the creative process. This winning formula ensures we'll get a s-load of scares."

The following is the complete list of writers and directors:

· "GOLDEN ARM" - MICHIGAN - Sam Raimi (Spider Man, Army of Darkness, The Evil Dead): to direct and co-write with Ivan Raimi (Army of Darkness, Drag Me to Hell, Darkman): to co-write

· "ALMOST THERE" - IOWA - Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place, Haunt): to write and direct

· "AMERICA'S LARGEST BALL OF TWINE" - KANSAS - Yoko Okumura ("Facets," Fed Up, Only the Young): to direct and Mae Catt ("TRANSFORMERS: CYBERVERSE"): to write

· "13 STEPS TO HELL" - WASHINGTON - Sarah Conradt-Kroehler (Out of Her Mind): to write and Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground): to direct

· "RED RUM" - COLORADO - Isa Mazzei (CAM) & Daniel Goldhaber (CAM): to co-write and Goldhaber: to direct

· "DOGWOOD - AZALEA" - MISSOURI - Cate Devaney (Sinister, Deliver Us From Evil, Dr. Strange): to write and direct

· "SANTERIA" - FLORIDA - Greg Hale (Avengers, Iron Man, The Day After Tomorrow, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2) and Eduardo Sánchez (The Blair Witch Project, "Queen of the South", "Supernatural"): to co-write and Alejandro Brugués (Juan of the Dead, Nightmare Cinema): to direct

· "SCARED STIFF" - OREGON - Ryan Spindell (Two Sentence Horror Series): to write and direct

· "GREY CLOUD ISLAND" - MINNESOTA - Adam Schindler (Intruders, Delivery: The Beast Within) and Brian Netto (Delivery: The Beast Within): to write and direct

Series to be executive produced by Sam Raimi and Debbie Liebling ("Pen 15," Plus One) through POD 3, Van Toffler, Tony DiSanto, Cody Zwieg, Barry Barclay, Tommy Coriale and Chris Mangano.





