RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK to Premiere in the US Oct. 11

On the heels of "RuPaul Drag Race's" second consecutive Emmy® win for Outstanding Reality Competition Program and RuPaul's fourth consecutive Emmy® win for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, top drag queens from across the pond will sashay into the workroom for the U.S. television premiere of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" on Friday, October 11th at 8 PM ET/PT on Logo.

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK" will showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent of the top drag queens, from sickening lip syncs to wig snatching moments, as they prove to Mama Ru why they deserve to be the "UK's Next Drag Superstar."

The 10 competing queens will give their all to impress the judges as they vie for the ultimate title of "UK's Next Drag Superstar." The queens competing include Baga Chipz (London), Blu Hydrangea (Belfast), Cheryl Hole (Essex), Crystal (London), Divina De Campo (West Yorkshire), Gothy Kendoll (Leicester), Scardey Kat (Wiltshire), Sum Ting Wong (Birmingham), The Vivienne (Liverpool), and Vinegar Strokes (London).

RuPaul will host and judge alongside Michelle Visage, as well as newcomers Alan Carr and Graham Norton. Celebrity guest judges include Cheryl, Andrew Garfield, Maisie Williams, Geri Horner, Michaela Coel, Dame Twiggy and Jade Thirlwall. Joining as celebrity coaches will be MNEK, Curtis Pritchard and AJ Pritchard. Joining as special guests for Snatch Game will be Stacey Dooley and Lorraine Kelly.

For more information on "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" airing in the US, follow RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE across Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook. Use #DragRaceUK across social media to join the conversation.

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK" is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Bruce McCoy, Sally Sanders, and Steven Corfe serving as Executive Producers.

Logo is a leading entertainment brand inspired by the LGBTQ community and reflects the creative class across television, digital and social platforms. Logo features one-of-a-kind personalities, shows, specials, and unique stories.

For more than two decades, award-winning production company World of Wonder has introduced audiences to new worlds, talent, and ideas that have shaped culture. Programming highlights include: Emmy® Award winning "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1/Logo), "Million Dollar Listing" LA & NY (Bravo), "Dancing Queen" (Netflix), "Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce" (Fuse), and "Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric" (National Geographic); award-winning films and documentaries including "Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures," "Menendez: Blood Brothers," "Inside Deep Throat," "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," "I Am Britney Jean," "In Vogue: The Editor's Eye," "Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking," "Monica in Black and White," Emmy-winning "The Last Beekeeper," and Emmy-winning "Out of Iraq." Seven of WOW's films have premiered at the Sundance Film festival including "Becoming Chaz" and "Party Monster." World of Wonder has also created a substantial digital footprint with its Youtube channel WOWPresents (1M+ subs), SVOD digital platform WOW Presents Plus, along with an award-winning blog, The WOW Report. World of Wonder's bi-annual RuPaul's DragCon is the world's largest drag culture convention, welcoming 100,000 attendees across LA and NYC in 2018. Co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey authored The World According to Wonder, celebrating decades of production, which can be found online at http://worldofwonder.net/. Randy and Fenton were honored with the IDA Pioneer Award in December 2014, celebrating exceptional achievement, leadership, and vision in the nonfiction and documentary community named to Variety's Reality Leaders List in 2017, and chosen for the OUT100 list in 2018 for their trailblazing work in the LGBTQ+ community. World of Wonder was also selected for Realscreen's 2018 Global 100 list, which recognizes the top international non-fiction and unscripted production companies working in the industry today. World of Wonder creates out of a historic building/gallery space in the heart of Hollywood.





