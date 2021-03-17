RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE: THE MOBILE GAME Will Be Released Later This Year

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX:LEAF) ("LEAF" or the "Company") announces subsidiary company, East Side Games Inc. ("ESG"), has entered into a multi-year partnership with media company World of Wonder ("WOW") for the exclusive mobile game rights to the Emmy Award-winning franchise, "RuPaul's Drag Race" to develop and publish a new mobile game for global release on iOS and Android in 2021 (the "Partnership").

The free-to-win mobile game will take players inside iconic moments from the series, making them a part of the show - including designing in the Werk Room, runway challenges, RuMail and pep talks from Mama Ru. Fan-favorite queens will also make limited-time appearances, with a special chance for players to kiki with them all. Be the first to know about the new game by signing up at http://www.dragracethegame.com/.

The Partnership includes exclusive rights to the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE franchise, including RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars, Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race, and international versions. ESG will develop and publish the game in partnership with World of Wonder, utilizing ESG's IdleKit technology platform. The new title from this multi-year partnership is expected to launch in 2H 2021.

"The team at World of Wonder is always looking for new ways to bring the 'Drag Race' experience even closer to the fans, and what better way than through a mobile game," said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. "We are thrilled to partner with East Side Games on this charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent-filled mobile game experience!"

"We are excited for the opportunity to bring the Emmy Award-winning competition series, RuPaul's Drag Race, to mobile in partnership with World of Wonder," said Darcy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of LEAF. "The franchise perfectly aligns with our group's values of inclusivity and we couldn't be prouder to bring the first big budget LGTBQ mobile game experience to audiences everywhere.

The game has been in longtime creative development with World of Wonder and RuPaul, marking the next multi-platform offering within the "Drag Race" franchise which includes numerous television and streaming spin-offs, international iterations, hit albums from WOW Records, and live events including RuPaul's DragCon and a Las Vegas revue. "RuPaul's Drag Race" is the Television Academy's most awarded reality competition show in history, with a total of 19 Emmy® wins.