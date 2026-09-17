ROSE HILL Casts McGroarty, Reid-Gantzert, Mulholland on Prime Video

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Prime Video has cast Siobhan McGroarty, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, West Mulholland, Gigi Zumbado and Curtis Hamilton in Rose Hill, a series based on Elsie Silver's bestselling romance novels, produced by Temple Hill.

Series Regulars

Siobhan McGroarty as 'Cora': Siobhan McGroarty is an Irish-American actress based in New York City. She began her career as a model, honed her skills as an actress at LaGuardia High School and now attends University of Michigan. Since starting her professional acting career, Siobhan has made guest appearances in LAW & ORDER and VHS: KIDPRINT. She will soon appear in a series regular role in the highly anticipated Rose Hill series for Amazon. She is a model and is very active in her free time.

Sophia Reid-Gantzert as 'Emmy Belmont': Sophia has a scene-stealing recurring role in Netflix's dark comedy FREE BERT, going toe-to-toe opposite comedian Bert Kreischer. In film, she was the lead of POPULAR THEORY which also starred Chloe East, Cheryl Hines & Marc Evan Jackson. Previous work includes a recurring role opposite Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH AND OTHER DETAILS, from creator & showrunner Heidi Cole McAdams. She was the lead character in Netflix's YA fantasy/comedy limited series SCAREDY CATS, and she had a lead role in the Netflix film THE BABYSITTERS CLUB, opposite Alicia Silverstone & Mark Feuerstein. In addition to acting, Sophia is an accomplished ballerina and has won gold medals at international ballet competitions in USA, Austria, Canada and the UK for her classical ballet solos. She received a full scholarship to train at a prestigious London Ballet academy and she became one of the youngest dancers ever to be accepted to the prestigious Paris Opera Ballet summer program.

West Mulholland as 'Oliver Belmont': West Mulholland appears in Steven Soderbergh's Presence, which premiered at Sundance and stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang, and Julia Fox. He recently completed leading roles in Angelo Pizzo's Bloomington and Xavier Tera's The Color of Sun, which premiered at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. His film work also includes supporting roles in And Out Comes the Wolf, The Monster Within, Dark Harvest, and The Great Divide, starring Ken Jeong. On television, Mulholland recurred on TNT's Animal Kingdom and delivered standout guest turns on FX's Legion, Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, and ABC's Fresh Off the Boat.

Recurring Guests

Gigi Zumbado as 'Tabitha': Gigi Zumbado is most known for her work on the CBS ½ hour single cam DMV opposite Tim Meadows, Tony Cavalero, and Harriet Dyer. Other television credits include heavy recurs on LINCOLN LAWYER (Netflix), SHE'S FINE (Apple), HIGHTOWN (Starz), a series regular on Epix's BRIDGE AND TUNNEL, and more. On the film side, she was most recently seen in a major supporting role in the Sony/Spyglass feature film HEART EYES opposite Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding, with a sequel currently in development. Additional film credits include BRIDE HARD, IDIOTKA, and the upcoming feature TUMOR opposite Sam Rockwell.

Curtis Hamilton as 'Bash Rousseau': Curtis Hamilton will next be seen starring as the lead of Temple Hill and Amazon's series, Rose Hill based on the hit book series. He made his lead debut in the Sony and Lifetime feature biopic SURVIVING COMPTON, then went on to be a series regular on OWN networks The Kings Of NAPA, and recurred on the final season of INSECURE on HBO.

Rose Hill Logline

Based on the New York Times bestselling series by Elsie Silver, Rose Hill follows best friends and neighbors West Belmont, a rancher with commitment issues, and brooding record label owner Ford Grant, aka Forbes' 'World's Hottest Billionaire,' who's long carried a torch for West's sister, Rosie. And when country-pop star Skylar Stone breezes into their rugged mountain town, the heat gets turned way up in this romantic family drama.

Credits

Heidi Cole McAdams serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Marc Webb will direct the pilot and second episode and executive produce. Elsie Silver also serves as executive producer alongside Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, and James Seidman for Temple Hill. Temple Hill's Annika Patton will also serve as a Co-Ep.

About Elsie Silver

Elsie Silver is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of sassy, sexy, small town romance. She's a born and raised Canadian girl who loves a good book boyfriend and the strong heroines who bring them to their knees. Her books promise banter, tension, and a slow burn that comes to a screeching halt. Silver is the author of the Gold Rush Ranch, Chestnut Springs and Rose Hill series. Elsie's newest book, New York Times bestseller Fever Dream, released in May and the second book in the Emerald Lakes series, Midnight Rush will be released on April 20, 2027. Each book in Elsie's Rose Hill Series has landed on the bestseller list, with her last release, Wild Card, debuting at number 1. Silver is presented by Untitled and Park, Fine & Brower Literary Management.

About Temple Hill

Temple Hill Entertainment was founded in 2006 by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen. Together they've produced a number of successful film franchises, notably The Twilight Saga, The Maze Runner trilogy, and the Smile series along with The Fault in Our Stars, Fatherhood, The Hate U Give, Love, Simon, First Man and Happiest Season, and most recently People We Meet on Vacation, and My Oxford Year for Netflix, The Map that Leads to You for Amazon, and Clown in a Cornfield, which premiered at SXSW to critical acclaim.

On the TV side, the company began producing television in 2011 with the hit ABC drama Revenge, and their efforts in that arena continued to evolve, helping shepherd the long running Dave Burd comedy vehicle Dave at FX. But their bread and butter remains adapting popular fiction into shows that their readers love, including John Green's Looking for Alaska and Stephen King's Mr. Mercedes and The Outsider. In 2026 they released Off Campus, based on Elle Kennedy's hugely successful book series, which broke streaming records for Amazon and was renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere. They are currently in production on Season 2 of Off Campus, as well as Boys of Tommen based on the bestselling book series by Chloe Walsh.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Red One, Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, Cross, and The Idea of You; licensed fan favorites; Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports including Thursday Night Football, WNBA, and NWSL, and acclaimed sports documentaries including Bye Bye Barry and Kelce; and programming from Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels. Prime members in the U.S. can share a variety of benefits, including Prime Video, by using Amazon Household. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.

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