RESIDENT EVIL to Screen at Fantastic Fest in Austin
Directed by Zach Cregger and starring Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis and Paul Walter Hauser.
RESIDENT EVIL, the upcoming reinvention of the horror franchise directed by Zach Cregger, is set to screen at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
The film is scheduled to hit theaters exclusively on September 18, 2026. It is a survival horror title rated R by the Motion Picture Association for strong bloody violence, gore and language throughout.
Synopsis
From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.
From TriStar Pictures, Constantin Film, and Davis Films, Resident Evil hits theatres September 18, 2026.
Creative Team
Directed by: Zach Cregger
Written by: Zach Cregger & Shay Hatten
Produced by: Robert Kulzer, Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Victor Hadida, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan
Executive Producers: Oliver Berben, Richard Wright, Robert Bernacchi
Cast
Austin Abrams
Zach Cherry
Kali Reis
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