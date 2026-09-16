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RESIDENT EVIL Reboot Releases New Images Ahead of Theatrical Debut

Director Zach Cregger brings his vision to the franchise with a cast including Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser.

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RESIDENT EVIL Reboot Releases New Images Ahead of Theatrical Debut

New images have been released for RESIDENT EVIL, the upcoming reinvention of the horror franchise, ahead of its theatrical debut. The film is set to hit theaters exclusively on September 18, 2026.

The survival horror film is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for strong bloody violence, gore and language throughout.

Synopsis

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

From TriStar Pictures, Constantin Film, and Davis Films, Resident Evil hits theatres September 18, 2026.

Creative Team

Directed by: Zach Cregger

Written by: Zach Cregger & Shay Hatten

Produced by: Robert Kulzer, Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Victor Hadida, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan

Executive Producers: Oliver Berben, Richard Wright, Robert Bernacchi

Cast

Austin Abrams

Zach Cherry

Kali Reis

and Paul Walter Hauser

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