12 12 12 Teaser: Anthony Mackie & Jamie Dornan to Star in Apple TV Heist Drama

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Apple TV has released a first look at its upcoming heist drama '12 12 12,' starring and executive produced by Emmy Award nominee Anthony Mackie and Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards nominee Jamie Dornan. The thrilling, eight-episode original series will premiere globally on Friday, November 13, 2026 with the first two episodes, followed by one episode every Friday through December 25, 2026.

Each episode of '12 12 12' unfolds across three timelines of a heist: the 12 months of planning, the 12 hours of the heist, and the 12 days following the heist. The series follows a disgraced FBI agent (Mackie) and an American career criminal (Dornan) who play a zero-sum game of cat and mouse across Europe. At the center of it all is the daring, epic raid on a bank vault deep beneath the streets of Zurich.

In addition to Mackie and Dornan, the ensemble cast includes Jack Kesy ('12 Strong,' 'Hellboy: The Crooked Man'), Agathe Rousselle ('Titane'), Sallie Harmsen ('Blade Runner 2049'), José Garcia ('The Ax,' 'Now You See Me') and Emmy Award nominee Kali Reis ('True Detective,' 'Mercy'), among others.

The series is created and executive produced by Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble. Emmy nominated and BAFTA winning filmmaker Kari Skogland directs multiple episodes, including the pilot, and serves as an executive producer. Additional executive producers include Dornan and Mackie, with Mackie executive producing under his Make It With Gravy production banner alongside Samantha Corbin-Miller, David Knoller and Jason Spire for Inspire Entertainment. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content.

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