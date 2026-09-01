RESIDENT EVIL Reboot to Release New Poster Ahead of Theatrical Debut
Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis and Paul Walter Hauser star in the survival horror film from TriStar Pictures.
A new poster has been released for the upcoming Resident Evil film, which is set to hit theaters exclusively on September 18, 2026.
The survival horror film is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for strong bloody violence, gore and language throughout.
Synopsis
From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.
Resident Evil is produced by TriStar Pictures, Constantin Film, and Davis Films, and hits theatres September 18, 2026.
Credits
Directed by: Zach Cregger
Written by: Zach Cregger & Shay Hatten
Produced by: Robert Kulzer, Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Victor Hadida, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan
Executive Producers: Oliver Berben, Richard Wright, Robert Bernacchi
Cast
Austin Abrams
Zach Cherry
Kali Reis
**Credits not final**