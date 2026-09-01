RESIDENT EVIL Reboot to Release New Poster Ahead of Theatrical Debut

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A new poster has been released for the upcoming Resident Evil film, which is set to hit theaters exclusively on September 18, 2026.

The survival horror film is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for strong bloody violence, gore and language throughout.

Synopsis

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

Resident Evil is produced by TriStar Pictures, Constantin Film, and Davis Films, and hits theatres September 18, 2026.

Credits

Directed by: Zach Cregger

Written by: Zach Cregger & Shay Hatten

Produced by: Robert Kulzer, Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Victor Hadida, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan

Executive Producers: Oliver Berben, Richard Wright, Robert Bernacchi

Cast

Austin Abrams

Zach Cherry

Kali Reis

and Paul Walter Hauser

**Credits not final**

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