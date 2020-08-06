RESIDENT EVIL Collection Coming to 4K Ultra HD for the First Time
The collection arrives on November 3rd.
One of the most successful live-action video game film franchises of all time gets an upgrade when THE RESIDENT EVIL 4K ULTRA HD COLLECTION arrives on November 3rd from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. This limited-edition gift set marks the first time that fans will be able to experience all six films on 4K Ultra HD disc with High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. The films will also be available digitally in 4K with HDR.
The RESIDENT EVIL 4K ULTRA HD COLLECTION will include Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse (both the original theatrical version and an extended cut), Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter as well as hours of bonus content across all six films, including rare archival featurettes that have been previously unavailable on disc.
Based on the popular video game series by Capcom, THE RESIDENT Evil franchise stars Milla Jovovich (The Fifth Element) as Alice, a superhuman security expert pitted against the sinister Umbrella Corporation as the world's population is transformed into flesh-eating creatures by one of its most dangerous biological weapons.
RESIDENT EVIL BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY™
- Cast and Filmmakers' Commentary
- Visual Effects Commentary
- Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson's Video Introduction
- 12 Featurettes
- "My Plague" Music Video by Slipknot
4K ULTRA HD
- Theatrical Trailer
RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Cast Commentary
- Writer / Producer Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
- "Game Over: Resident Evil Reanimated" Documentary
- "Corporate Malfeasance" Featurette
- "Game Babes" Featurette
- "Symphony of Evil" Featurette
4K ULTRA HD
- Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- "Under the Umbrella" Picture-in-Picture
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
- 4 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- "Undead Vision" Picture-in-Picture
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Outtakes
- 7 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Alice Activated
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- Director and Cast Commentary
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Outtakes
- Project Alice: The Interactive Database
- 8 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Evil Goes Global
- Undead Retribution
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- Retaliation Mode with Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich
- 3 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Maximum Carnage: Best Kills
- Creature Chronology
- Theatrical Trailers