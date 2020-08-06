RESIDENT EVIL Collection Coming to 4K Ultra HD for the First Time

The collection arrives on November 3rd.

One of the most successful live-action video game film franchises of all time gets an upgrade when THE RESIDENT EVIL 4K ULTRA HD COLLECTION arrives on November 3rd from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. This limited-edition gift set marks the first time that fans will be able to experience all six films on 4K Ultra HD disc with High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. The films will also be available digitally in 4K with HDR.



The RESIDENT EVIL 4K ULTRA HD COLLECTION will include Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse (both the original theatrical version and an extended cut), Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter as well as hours of bonus content across all six films, including rare archival featurettes that have been previously unavailable on disc.



Based on the popular video game series by Capcom, THE RESIDENT Evil franchise stars Milla Jovovich (The Fifth Element) as Alice, a superhuman security expert pitted against the sinister Umbrella Corporation as the world's population is transformed into flesh-eating creatures by one of its most dangerous biological weapons.



RESIDENT EVIL BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY™

Cast and Filmmakers' Commentary

Visual Effects Commentary

Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson's Video Introduction

12 Featurettes

"My Plague" Music Video by Slipknot

4K ULTRA HD

Theatrical Trailer

RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY

Filmmaker Commentary

Cast Commentary

Writer / Producer Commentary

Deleted Scenes

"Game Over: Resident Evil Reanimated" Documentary

"Corporate Malfeasance" Featurette

"Game Babes" Featurette

"Symphony of Evil" Featurette

4K ULTRA HD

Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film

Theatrical Trailers

RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY

"Under the Umbrella" Picture-in-Picture

Filmmaker Commentary

Deleted Scenes

4 Featurettes

4K ULTRA HD

Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series

Theatrical Trailers

RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY

"Undead Vision" Picture-in-Picture

Filmmaker Commentary

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Outtakes

7 Featurettes

4K ULTRA HD

Alice Activated

Theatrical Trailers

RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY

Director and Cast Commentary

Filmmaker Commentary

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Outtakes

Project Alice: The Interactive Database

8 Featurettes

4K ULTRA HD

Evil Goes Global

Undead Retribution

Theatrical Trailers

RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY

Retaliation Mode with Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich

3 Featurettes

4K ULTRA HD

Maximum Carnage: Best Kills

Creature Chronology

Theatrical Trailers

