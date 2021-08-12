REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Announces August 13 Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 19th season FRIDAY, AUGUST 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.



The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



This week features an in-studio interview with actors, comedians, and co-stars of the new series "Only Murders in the Building," Martin Short and Steve Martin. This week's in-studio panel discussion will include USA TODAY columnist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile; and National Correspondent for VICE NEWS TONIGHT and co-host of "The Fith Column" podcast, Michael Moynihan.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.