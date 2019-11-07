READY FOR WAR Airs Nov. 22 on Showtime

READY FOR WAR explores the phenomenon of deported United States military veterans. The documentary follows three green card holding soldiers at various stages in this process: one in Tijuana fighting to come home to American soil and reunite with his family; another in ICE detention in the U.S. fighting deportation; and a third, lost in the clutches of a drug cartel in Ciudad Juarez, waging a war that was never meant to be his own. Andrew Renzi (Fishtail, They Fight) directs the film, with multi-platinum selling artist Drake (Euphoria, Top Boy) and David Ayer (Fury, End Of Watch) serving as executive producers. Embedding with the dangerous cartels for two years, Renzi and producer Nick Boak envelop viewers in a world of life-or-death stakes from beginning to end.



Set amid the bloody war of two cartels in Juarez, Mexico just south of El Paso, Texas, READY FOR WAR offers a visceral window into how a cross-section of U.S. veterans find themselves in the thick of the fight, immediately targeted and recruited by the cartels into training local soldiers - or becoming highly lethal sicarios themselves. With more than two years of footage already shot and unprecedented access for the filmmakers to a diverse collection of personal narratives, the action-first film unfolds like a thriller.



READY FOR WAR is a joint production from Cedar Park, Prettybird, North of Now, Dreamcrew and Entertainment One (eOne). David Ayer, Chris Long, Tara Long, Drake and Adel "Future" Nur serve as executive producers. Nick Boak, Kerstin Emhoff, Andrew Renzi, Anthony Gonzales and Jason Shrier serve as producers.

Watch the trailer here:





Related Articles View More TV Stories