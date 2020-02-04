RAY DONOVAN Canceled After Seven Seasons

Variety reports that "Ray Donovan" has been canceled.

The series ran for seven seasons on Showtime. Liev Schreiber starred.

Schreiber played a fixer for the rich and famous at first in Los Angeles and later in New York. The news comes just weeks after the seventh season concluded on Jan. 19. The cliffhanger finale for Season 7 will now serve as the series finale. Along with Schreiber, the cast also included Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall, Steven Bauer, Jon Voight, and Graham Rogers. It was created by Ann Biderman and executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff, and Lou Fusaro.

"After seven incredible seasons, 'Ray Donovan' has concluded its run on Showtime," said Showtime. "We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work."

Heralded as "the finest American theater actor of his generation" by the New York Times, Liev Schreiber has won five Golden Globe Award nominations and three Primetimes Emmy nominations for his starring title role in Ray Donovan.



Schreiber's work has also earned him praise in film, theater and television. His portrayal of Orson Welles in Benjamin Ross' RKO 281 brought Schreiber Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations. His other telefilm credits include George C. Wolfe's Lackawanna Blues and John Erman's The Sunshine Boys. In 2010, Schreiber received his third Tony nomination for his role in Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge, alongside Scarlett Johansson. His performance as Ricky Roma in David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross earned him his first Tony Award. He was again a Tony nominee for his portrayal of Barry Champlain in the 2007 Broadway revival Talk Radio.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories