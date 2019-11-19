RATINGS: WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR Wins Total Viewers And Adults 25-54 For The Week

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" finished as the evening's No. 1 newscast in Total Viewers (9.120 million) and Adults 25-54 (1.817 million) for the week of Nov. 11, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. Taking the top spot in both measures for the 6th time in the last 7 weeks, "World News Tonight" outdelivered "NBC Nightly News" (8.384 million and 1.786 million, respectively) by 736,000 Total Viewers and 31,000 Adults 25-54. In addition, "World News Tonight" more than doubled its Total Viewer lead year to year (+165%; vs. 278,000).

Anchor David Muir anchored "World News Tonight" from Washington, D.C., on Tuesday (11/12/19) and Wednesday (11/13/19) to cover the first public impeachment inquiry hearings for President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, "World News Tonight" delivered the most-watched single evening newscast (9.328 million) on any network in 7 months - since 4/15/19, including all "NBC Nightly News" and "CBS Evening News" telecasts.

For the 3rd consecutive week, "World News Tonight" posted gains on the previous week in Total Viewers (+141,000/+2% - 9.120 million vs. 8.979 million), Adults 25-54 (+38,000/+2 % - 1.817 million vs. 1.779 million) and Adults 18-49 (+14,000/+1% - 1.211 million vs. 1.197 million) and hit season highs across the board. In fact, "World News Tonight" turned in its best performances in 8 months in all three measures - since weeks of 3/4/19, 3/11/19 and 3/11/19, respectively.

"World News Tonight" cut its Adults 18-49 gap with "NBC Nightly News" from the same week last year by 29% (35,000 vs. 49,000).

Season to date, "World News Tonight" (8.499 million) ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers at this point of the season for the 4th consecutive year. In fact, "World News Tonight" is more than doubling its lead over "NBC Nightly News" (7.747 million) from last season (+128% - 752,000 vs. 330,000) to its largest season lead in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season. "World News Tonight" leads "CBS Evening News" (5.417 million) by 3.082 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer season advantage in at least 28 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in the 1991-1992 season).

"World News Tonight" is also improving on Total Viewers compared to the same point last season (+15,000 - 8.499 million vs. 8.484 million), standing as the only evening newscast to grow.

In addition, "World News Tonight" is No. 1 for the season in Adults 25-54, leading NBC by 5,000 news demo viewers (1.662 million vs. 1.657 million) and taking the top spot for the first time at this point of a season in 5 years-since the 2014-2015 season. "World News Tonight" is also slashing its season margin with NBC in Adults 18-49 (-68% - 32,000 vs. 99,000), seeing its closest gap in 23 years-since the 1996-97 season.

"World News Tonight" is No. 1 in both Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 season to date for the first time in 12 years-since the 2007-2008 season.

For the week, "World News Tonight" (9.120 million, 1.817 million and 1.211 million, respectively) outdelivered "CBS Evening News" (6.014 million, 1.171 million and 836,000, respectively) by 3.106 million Total Viewers, by 646,000 Adults 25-54 and 375,000 Adults 18-49.

ABC "World News Tonight with David Muir" airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.

EVENING NEWS (Week of Nov. 11, 2019):

TOTAL VIEWERS

ADULTS 25-54

ADULTS 18-49

HOUSEHOLDS

ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT

9,120,000

1.5/7; 1,817,000

0.9/6; 1,211,000

6.0/13

NBC NIGHTLY NEWS

8,384,000

1.5/7; 1,786,000

1.0/6; 1,246,000

5.4/11

CBS EVENING NEWS

6,014,000

1.0/5; 1,171,000

0.6/ 4; 836,000

3.9/ 8

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 11/11/19), Previous Week (w/o 11/4/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 11/12/18). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23 - 11/17/19) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24 - 11/18/18). ABC and NBC ratings include broadcasts that air later on some stations. Averages based on regular telecasts.





