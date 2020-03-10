RATINGS: WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR Is The No. 1 Evening Newscast In All Key Demos

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" stood as the evening's No. 1 newscast in all key targets: Total Viewers (9.135 million), Adults 25-54 (1.819 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.234 million) for the week of March 2, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "World News Tonight" outdelivered "NBC Nightly News" (8.044 million, 1.753 million and 1.216 million, respectively) by 1.091 million Total Viewers, 66,000 Adults 25-54 and 18,000 Adults 18-49.

"World News Tonight" widened its Total Viewer margin of victory over "NBC Nightly News" year to year by 51% (vs. 722,000), leading in all 24 weeks of the season and the last 67 weeks overall. Further, "World News Tonight" has taken the top spot in overall viewers and in the key adult news demo for the 12th week in a row.

"World News Tonight" posted gains over the previous week in Total Viewers (+27,000 - 9.135 million vs. 9.108 million), Adults 25-54 (+42,000/+2% - 1.819 million vs. 1.777 million) and Adults 18-49 (+54,000/+5% - 1.234 million vs. 1.180 million), hitting 4-week highs across the board - since w/o 2/3/20.

Season to date, "World News Tonight" (8.888 million) ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers at this point of the season for the 3rd consecutive year, based on Most Current Data. In fact, "World News Tonight" is nearly doubling its lead over "NBC Nightly News" (7.987 million) from last season (+90% - 901,000 vs. 474,000) to its largest season lead in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season. "World News Tonight" is beating "CBS Evening News" (5.716 million) by 3.172 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer season advantage in at least 28 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in the 1991-1992 season).

In addition, "World News Tonight" is No. 1 for the season in Adults 25-54, leading NBC by its largest news demo margin (+54,000 - 1.740 million vs. 1.686 million) in 24 years and taking the top spot for the first time at this point of a season in 12 years-since the 1995-1996 and the 2007-2008 seasons, respectively. "World News Tonight" is also slashing nearly all of its season margin with NBC in Adults 18-49 (-96% - 2,000 vs. 51,000), seeing its closest gap in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season.

"World News Tonight" is No. 1 in both Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 season to date for the first time in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season.

For the week, "World News Tonight" (9.135 million, 1.819 million and 1.234 million, respectively) defeated "CBS Evening News" (5.954 million, 1.144 million and 839,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+3.181 million), Adults 25-54 (+675,000) and Adults 18-49 (+395,000).

NOTE: Due to live coverage of Super Tuesday (3/2/20), "World News Tonight" was retitled to "Wrld News Tonite" and "CBS Evening News" was coded as a breakout. In addition, "CBS Evening News" was retitled to "CBS Evening Nws" on Friday (3/6/20). Each telecast is excluded from THE WEEKLY and season averages. ABC's weekly averages are based on four days (Monday, Wednesday-Friday), while CBS' weekly averages are based on three days (Monday, Wednesday-Thursday).

ABC "World News Tonight with David Muir" airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 3/2/20), Previous Week (w/o 2/24/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 3/4/19). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23/19-3/8/20) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18-3/10/19). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Averages based on regular telecasts. Broadcast and Cable ranker for w/o 3/2/20 based on Total Day.





