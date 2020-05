RATINGS: WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE Tops Demo Race for ABC on Thursday

ABC (4.836 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) was still the demo champ on Thursday with its trio of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" (6.204 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1), "Station 19" (5.526 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) and "How to Get Away with Murder" (2.778 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7).

CBS (5.554 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) was a close second with its mix of "Young Sheldon" (6.503 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3), a new "Man with a Plan" (6.082 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3), "Mom" (5.190 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), a new "Broke" (4.799 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and the season finale of "Tommy" (5.374 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7).

Next up was NBC (2.476 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) with an original "Council of Dads" (3.023 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9), the return of "Blindspot" (2.143 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11) and a repeat "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2.262 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.634 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) offered up the launch of "Celebrity Watch Party" (1.785 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9) and a repeat "Mental Samurai" (1.483 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11).

And finally, fresh installments of "Katy Keene" (0.471 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and "In the Dark" (0.340 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) rounded out the night on The CW (0.406 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - Council of Dads

+12.50% - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

0.00% - Man with a Plan

0.00% - Broke

0.00% - Tommy

0.00% - Katy Keene

0.00% - In the Dark

-11.11% - Station 19

-16.67% - How to Get Away with Murder

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER (vs. For the People)

-11.11% - STATION 19 (vs. Station 19)

-20.00% - CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY (vs. Paradise Hotel)

-25.00% - Broke (vs. Life in Pieces)

-28.57% - Tommy (vs. SWAT)

-30.77% - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (vs. Grey's Anatomy)

-40.00% - Blindspot (vs. Brooklyn Nine-Nine/Abby's)

-46.67% - COUNCIL OF DADS (vs. Superstore/Superstore)

-50.00% - KATY KEENE (vs. iZombie)

-50.00% - In the Dark

-53.33% - MAN WITH A PLAN (vs. Young Sheldon)





Related Articles View More TV Stories