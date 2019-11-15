RATINGS: THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on FOX Continues Its Reign on Thursday

FOX (11.650 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.3, #1) was still the top draw on Thursday with its presentations of "Thursday Night Football Pre-Game" (9.788 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.5, #2) and "Thursday Night Football" (12.022 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.4, #1).

The silver then went to ABC (4.413 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) and its trio of "Grey's Anatomy" (6.302 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.3, #3), "A Million Little Things" (4.606 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #6) and "How to Get Away with Murder" (2.330 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12).

Next up was CBS (5.369 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and its lineup of "Young Sheldon" (8.979 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #4), "The Unicorn" (5.666 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7), "Mom" (6.255 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #5), "Carol's Second Act" (4.754 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T10) and "Evil" (3.280 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.721 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up fresh installments of "Superstore" (2.737 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7), "Perfect Harmony" (1.859 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14), "The Good Place" (2.060 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T10), "Will & Grace" (2.144 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.764 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7).

And finally, The CW (1.103 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5) closed out the evening with originals from "Supernatural" (1.324 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T16) and "Legacies" (0.882 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T16).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - Legacies

+25.93% - Thursday Night Football

+25.00% - How to Get Away with Murder

+16.67% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

+12.50% - Mom

+9.09% - Young Sheldon

0.00% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game

0.00% - Grey's Anatomy

0.00% - A Million Little Things

0.00% - Superstore

0.00% - The Good Place

0.00% - Evil

0.00% - Supernatural

-12.50% - The Unicorn

-14.29% - Carol's Second Act

-20.00% - Will & Grace

-20.00% - Perfect Harmony

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Legacies

-2.86% - Thursday Night Football

-10.71% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game

-12.50% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-14.29% - THE GOOD PLACE (vs. Will & Grace)

-20.00% - Will & Grace (vs. I Feel Bad)

-22.22% - Superstore

-23.53% - Grey's Anatomy

-25.00% - Supernatural

-30.77% - Mom

-33.33% - A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (vs. Station 19)

-33.33% - Carol's SECOND ACT (vs. Murphy Brown)

-37.50% - How to Get Away with Murder

-37.50% - Evil (vs. SWAT)

-47.83% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. The Big Bang Theory)

-50.00% - PERFECT HARMONY (vs. The Good Place)

-61.11% - THE UNICORN (vs. Young Sheldon)





