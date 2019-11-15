RATINGS: THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on FOX Continues Its Reign on Thursday
FOX (11.650 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.3, #1) was still the top draw on Thursday with its presentations of "Thursday Night Football Pre-Game" (9.788 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.5, #2) and "Thursday Night Football" (12.022 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.4, #1).
The silver then went to ABC (4.413 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) and its trio of "Grey's Anatomy" (6.302 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.3, #3), "A Million Little Things" (4.606 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #6) and "How to Get Away with Murder" (2.330 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12).
Next up was CBS (5.369 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and its lineup of "Young Sheldon" (8.979 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #4), "The Unicorn" (5.666 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7), "Mom" (6.255 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #5), "Carol's Second Act" (4.754 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T10) and "Evil" (3.280 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12).
Meanwhile, NBC (2.721 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up fresh installments of "Superstore" (2.737 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7), "Perfect Harmony" (1.859 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14), "The Good Place" (2.060 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T10), "Will & Grace" (2.144 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.764 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7).
And finally, The CW (1.103 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5) closed out the evening with originals from "Supernatural" (1.324 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T16) and "Legacies" (0.882 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T16).
Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):
+50.00% - Legacies
+25.93% - Thursday Night Football
+25.00% - How to Get Away with Murder
+16.67% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
+12.50% - Mom
+9.09% - Young Sheldon
0.00% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game
0.00% - Grey's Anatomy
0.00% - A Million Little Things
0.00% - Superstore
0.00% - The Good Place
0.00% - Evil
0.00% - Supernatural
-12.50% - The Unicorn
-14.29% - Carol's Second Act
-20.00% - Will & Grace
-20.00% - Perfect Harmony
Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):
0.00% - Legacies
-2.86% - Thursday Night Football
-10.71% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game
-12.50% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
-14.29% - THE GOOD PLACE (vs. Will & Grace)
-20.00% - Will & Grace (vs. I Feel Bad)
-22.22% - Superstore
-23.53% - Grey's Anatomy
-25.00% - Supernatural
-30.77% - Mom
-33.33% - A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (vs. Station 19)
-33.33% - Carol's SECOND ACT (vs. Murphy Brown)
-37.50% - How to Get Away with Murder
-37.50% - Evil (vs. SWAT)
-47.83% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. The Big Bang Theory)
-50.00% - PERFECT HARMONY (vs. The Good Place)
-61.11% - THE UNICORN (vs. Young Sheldon)