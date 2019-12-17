RATINGS: THE VOICE Tops Viewers, Demos for NBC on Monday

NBC (7.606 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) was the top draw on Monday thanks to a new "The Voice" (9.072 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and the special "Holidays with the Houghs" (4.675 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5).

CBS (6.152 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) took home the silver with its fall finale mix of "The Neighborhood" (6.555 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (6.236 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3), "All Rise" (5.568 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5) and "Bull" (6.492 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5).

Next up was ABC (2.880 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with its lineup of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (3.859 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3), the season finale of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (2.972 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #8) and "Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special" (1.808 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.470 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up the special "Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos - Holidays 2019" (1.828 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9) alongside a repeat "Prodigal Son" (1.111 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11).

And finally, a rebroadcast of "Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us" (0.822 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and the special "Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019" (0.766 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13) rounded out the night on The CW (0.794 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+40.00% - All Rise

+18.18% - The Voice

+16.67% - Bull

+14.29% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

0.00% - The Neighborhood

0.00% - THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - 8:00

-33.33% - THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - 9:00

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - ALL RISE (vs. MAGNUM P.I. (Repeat))

+16.67% - Bull (vs. Bull (Repeat))

+14.29% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Happy Together)

+14.29% - THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - 8:00

0.00% - Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos - Holidays 2019 (vs. THE RESIDENT (Repeat))

0.00% - GREATEST HOLIDAY COMMERCIALS COUNTDOWN 2019 (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Repeat))

-10.00% - The Neighborhood

-14.29% - THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - 9:00

-18.75% - The Voice

-33.33% - JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE After Darth: A Star Wars Special (vs. The Year in Memoriam 2018)

-41.67% - Holidays with the Houghs (vs. America's Got Talent: A Holiday of Champions)





