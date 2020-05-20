RATINGS: THE VIEW Improves Year to Year in Total Viewers and Women 25-54 for the 8th Consecutive Week

ABC's "The View" averaged 2.861 million Total Viewers, 398,000 Women 25-54, 259,000 Women 18-49, during the week of May 11, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"The View" improved year to year in Total Viewers (+13% - 2.861 million vs. 2.529 million) and Women 25-54 (+1% - 398,000 vs. 396,000) for the 8th consecutive week.

Season to date, amongst all network and Syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs (19 total), "The View" (2.773 million) ranks No. 3, trailing only "Dr. Phil" (3.332 million) and "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (2.884 million), while leading "Ellen" (2.724 million), based on Most Current Data. In fact, "The View" is leading "Ellen" at this point of the season for the first time in 8 years - since the 2011-2012 season.

In addition, for the week of May 4, 2020, the most recent week including syndication, "The View" ranked No. 1 in Households (2.2 rtg.), leading NBC's "Today Third Hour" (2.1) and "Dr. Phil" (2.0), ranking No. 1 among daytime network and Syndicated talk shows and news programs for the 3rd consecutive week.



Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Women 25-54 and Women 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 5/11/20), Previous Week (w/o 5/4/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 5/13/19), or as dated. Season averages: Most Current: 2019-2020 Broadcast Networks (9/2/19-5/17/20) and Syndication Season (9/9/19-5/10/20). Averages based on regular telecasts.

