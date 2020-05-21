RATINGS: THE MASKED SINGER Wraps Season on Top on Wednesday

FOX (6.643 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.8, #1) closed the May sweeps period on top with the season finale of "The Masked Singer" (8.721 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.3, #1) and the launch of "Ultimate Tag" (4.565 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2).

NBC (3.262 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #2) was a distant second with its repeat lineup of "Chicago Med" (3.316 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8), "Chicago Fire" (3.083 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "Chicago PD" (3.386 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

Next up was ABC (3.045 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with "The Wonderful World of Disney: Moana" (3.436 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) plus a repeat "Holey Moley" (2.264 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

Meanwhile, CBS (4.705 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) opted for repeats of "NCIS" (4.883 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5) and "FBI" (4.453 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5) alongside the season finale of "SWAT" (4.777 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4).

And finally, the return of "The 100" (0.835 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #11) and a repeat "Bulletproof" (0.297 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #12) rounded out the night on The CW (0.566 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+27.78% - The Masked Singer

-14.29% - SWAT (vs. 4/29/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+283.33% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, Part Two)

+160.00% - ULTIMATE TAG (vs. Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours TO HELL AND BACK (Repeat))

0.00% - THE 100 (vs. My Last Days)

-14.29% - SWAT (vs. SEAL Team)

