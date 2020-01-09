RATINGS: THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Takes Fourth Quarter Of 2019 In Viewers And Key Demos

For the fourth quarter of 2019 (late September - December 2019) with Nielsen live plus 7-day ratings, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT beat its closest competition ("The Tonight Show") by +83% in viewers (3.69m versus 2.02m). THE LATE SHOW was also tops in adults 25-54 (0.7 versus 0.6 for "Tonight") and in adults 18-49 (0.5 versus 0.4 for "Tonight"). This marks the first fourth quarter THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT is in sole possession of first place in both adults 25-54 and adults 18-49 rating.

Also during the fourth quarter, THE LATE SHOW was the #1 show in late night for current content on Youtube (clips posted during the 2019 calendar year) with 343 million views. In addition, THE LATE SHOW was the #1 show in late night in views of current content for all of 2019 with 1.4 billion views. (Source: Tubular Labs)

Watch THE LATE SHOW clips online at http://www.CBS.com/lateshow, on the CBS Apps and on YouTube. CBS: "America's Most-Watched Network" in Daytime, Primetime and Late Night. #NoAsterisks. (source: Nielsen NTI, 2018-2019 broadcast season and year)





