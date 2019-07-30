RATINGS: THE BACHELORETTE Hits Season High for ABC on Monday Night

ABC (5.801 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) cruised to victory on Monday with the penultimate "The Bachelorette" (7.147 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.9, #1) and a new "Grand Hotel" (3.111 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).

NBC (4.309 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) then was the silver draw with fresh installments from "American Ninja Warrior" (4.643 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) and "Dateline NBC" (3.642 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4).

Next up was FOX (2.102 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) with originals from "Beat Shazam" (2.298 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #5) and "So You Think You Can Dance" (1.905 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Meanwhile, CBS (2.279 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) served up a new "Love Island" (2.130 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) alongside repeats of "The Big Bang Theory" (2.217 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8), "The Neighborhood" (1.935 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8) and "Bull" (2.632 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

And finally, new episodes of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (1.158 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.941 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) plus a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.919 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) rounded out the evening on The CW (1.044 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+40.00% - Grand Hotel

+11.76% - The Bachelorette

0.00% - American Ninja Warrior

0.00% - Dateline NBC

0.00% - Love Island

0.00% - So You Think You Can Dance

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

-16.67% - Beat Shazam

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+46.15% - The Bachelorette

0.00% - GRAND HOTEL (vs. The Proposal)

0.00% - SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (vs. 9-1-1 (Repeat))

-16.67% - BEAT SHAZAM (vs. So You Think You Can Dance)

-25.00% - Dateline NBC

-27.27% - American Ninja Warrior

-27.27% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. Mom/Life in Pieces (Repeats))

-33.33% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

-33.33% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.4/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.0/6; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.6/5.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2; "Late Show," 0.3/2; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/2.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.0/4 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.9/3 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.9/3. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.5/2 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/1 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





