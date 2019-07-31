RATINGS: THE BACHELORETTE Goes Out on Top for ABC on Tuesday

ABC (5.679 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) pulled into the top demo spot on Tuesday thanks to the season finale of "The Bachelorette" (7.438 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.1, #1) and a repeat "Holey Moley" (2.159 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4).

NBC (6.505 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) then had to settle for second with its pairing of "America's Got Talent" (7.874 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) and "Bring the Funny" (3.768 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).

Next up was CBS (2.407 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) and its mix of "Love Island" (2.003 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5), a repeat "NCIS" (2.533 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6) and "Blood & Treasure" (2.686 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.247 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) offered up encores of "Spin the Wheel" (1.417 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6) and "First Responders Live" (1.078 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6).

And finally, fresh installments of "Pandora" (0.561 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #11) and "The 100" (0.602 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #10) on The CW (0.581 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the evening.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+10.53% - THE BACHELORETTE (vs. 7/29/19)

0.00% - Love Island

0.00% - Blood & Treasure

0.00% - The 100

0.00% - Pandora

-22.22% - Bring the Funny

-25.00% - America's Got Talent

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+388.37% - THE BACHELORETTE (vs. SPLITTING UP TOGETHER (Repeats))

0.00% - THE 100 (vs. The Outpost)

-20.00% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. NCIS (Repeat))

-25.00% - Blood & Treasure (vs. NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (Repeat))

-36.36% - BRING THE FUNNY (vs. Making It)

-42.86% - America's Got Talent

-66.67% - Pandora (vs. The 100)





