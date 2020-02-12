RATINGS: Special Edition Of MEET THE PRESS Live From New Hampshire Is #1 Across The Board

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) won again this past Sunday, February 9 as the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday's special edition show from New Hampshire featured interviews with Democratic frontrunners Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders, and averaged 3.293 million total viewers. MTP topped ABC's This Week by nine percent (+266,000) and CBS's Face the Nation by +17 percent (+490,000). Compared to last Sunday, MTP was up seven percent (+213,000).

MTP also won in the demo most valued by news advertisers. 735,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned into the Sunday program: six percent (+41,000) more than ABC and +42 percent (+218,000) more than CBS. Compared to last Sunday, MTP was up nine percent (+62,000).

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, winning every Sunday with total viewers in almost five years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 761,000 total viewers and 154,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

Tune in to MSNBC's MTP Daily weekdays at 5 p.m. for more from moderator Chuck Todd, and follow the broadcast on Facebook and on Twitter for the latest.





