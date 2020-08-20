RATINGS: See NBC Ratings Report for Wednesday, 8/19/20

NBC has now finished #1 among the Big 4 networks in total viewers on 11 of 12 Wednesday nights this summer.

NBC wins the night among the Big 4 networks in total viewers. NBC has now finished #1 among the Big 4 networks in total viewers on 11 of 12 Wednesday nights so far this summer.

Wednesday's live telecast of "America's Got Talent" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 5.1 million viewers overall from 8-9:01 p.m. ET):

Is the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers and beats second place "Big Brother" more than 1 million viewers.

Wins the timeslot in total viewers.

Is this year's #1 summer show on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and every other key ratings measure.

Last season, "America's Got Talent" reached more than 86 million viewers.

Delayed Viewing: This summer's "AGT" premiere has grown by +121% versus its next-day results in 18-49 rating with the addition of digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 1.45 in L+SD to a 3.21) and by +5.2 million persons in total viewers (9.9 million to 15.1 million).

Digital / Social: With social activity of 763,400 Total Interactions, this week's Tuesday telecast of "AGT" grew versus the prior week's 15th Anniversary Special (497,400) by +53% and topped the show's season average (448,100) by +67%.

An encore "Ellen's Game of Games" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.4 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET):

Ranks #1 or tied for #1 in the timeslot among ABC and CBS.

Outperformed its two recent encores in both 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.4) and total viewers (1.7 million, 1.9 million vs. 2.4 million).

From 10-11 p.m. ET, the Democratic National Convention drew a 0.4 in 18-49 and 2.1 million viewers.

It was both #1 in 18-49 and in total viewers among the Big 4 covering the convention.

NBC's convention coverage was also #1 in the news friendly 25-54 demo.

A reminder that Nielsen's fast-affiliate ratings are not time zone-adjusted and are subject to change for live events coverage.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You