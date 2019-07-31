RATINGS: Season One of CHRISTINA ON THE COAST Delivers Double Digit Growth for HGTV

Season one of Christina on the Coast, which finaled Thursday, July 18, delivered a .70 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 - a 32% increase in the demo for the Thursday 9-9:30 p.m. ET/PT timeslot over the prior six weeks. The series, starring real estate and design expert Christina Anstead, helped HGTV rank as the #2 cable net in the timeslot among W25-54 and in the top 5 networks among upscale P25-54. Christina on the Coast attracted more than 12 million total viewers during the season.

The season finale, which featured never-before-seen footage from Christina's wedding to Ant Anstead, star of the MotorTrend series Wheeler Dealers, was the highest rated of the season - delivering a 0.75 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 in the Thursday 9-10 p.m. timeslot. The rating was a 14% increase over the season average.

In addition, Christina on the Coast: My Perfect Paradise, a July 25 special episode about the couple's pool and backyard makeover, delivered a 0.68 live plus three-day rating among P25-54. It attracted more than 3.7 million total viewers and ranked as a top 5 cable program among P25-54 and W25-54 during the Thursday 9-10 p.m. timeslot.

Christina on the Coast also performed well on digital platforms. The premiere episode was made available on HGTV GO on May 16 and was the most-streamed episode on the platform. The overall series ranked among the top 5 most-streamed series on HGTV GO. In addition, the first episode of Christina's companion digital series, Christina on the Coast: Unfiltered, has been the #3 most-streamed episode. On HGTV social channels, weekly clips posted throughout the season generated more than 3.1 million views across HGTV's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Christina returns for a new 18-episode season of FLIP OR FLOP - alongside her ex-husband and business partner Tarek El Moussa - on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.





