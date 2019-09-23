RATINGS: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Rebroadcasts Score High, DATELINE MYSTERY Grows Viewership

In Late-Night Metered-Market Ratings for Saturday Night, a Sept. 21 encore telecast of "Saturday Night Live," with host Adam Sandler and musical guest Shawn Mendes,has averaged a 2.4 rating, 7 share in "live plus same day" household results from the 56 local markets metered by Nielsen Media Research and a 0.7/5 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.

The 2.4 in metered-market households is the show's highest overnight rating since June 22 (2.4 for an encore hosted by Paul Rudd with musical guest DJ Khaled). The last time "SNL" topped last night's 2.4 rating was June 1 (2.5 with host Emma Thompson and musical guest Jonas Brothers).

The 0.7 in 18-49 is "SNL's" high since June 1 (0.7 with Emma Thompson and Jonas Brothers). The last time an 11:30 "SNL" rebroadcast topped a 0.7 in 18-49 in the local people meters was March 23 (with host and musical guest Halsey, 0.8)

Official-national ratings for the Sept. 21 edition of "Saturday Night Live," including viewership numbers, are due from Nielsen on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Saturday Primetime Ratings show "Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 0.6 in 25-54, 3.0 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) is the #1 non-sports primetime telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

The show grows +34% week to week in total viewers (2.992 million vs. 2.226 million) and maintains 100% in adults 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4) and adults 25-54 (0.6 vs. 0.6).

It also grows +0.1 of a point or +17% from its first half-hour to its second in adults 25-54 (0.6 to 0.7) and +17% in total viewers (2.7 million to 3.2 million), despite the 10 p.m. hour.

An encore telecast of "America's Got Talent" (0.2 rating in 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) combines with the episode's Sept. 18 original (10.213 million) to total 11.991 million viewers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories