RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Ranks No. 1 in Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 for the Week of Sept. 30

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Adults 25-54 (414,000), and Adults 18-49 (302,000) during the week of Sept. 30, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" outdelivered CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (334,000 and 240,000, respectively) by 80,000 Adults 25-54 and 62,000 Adults 18-49.

In addition, "Nightline" defeated NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (1.122 million, 394,000 and 299,000) across the board: Total Viewers (+5,000), Adults 25-54 (+20,000) and Adults 18-49 (+3,000).

For the 3rd consecutive week, "Nightline" posted gains on the previous week (363,000 and 263,000, respectively, for w/o 9/23/19) in Adults 25-54 (+14%) and Adults 18-49 (+15%). In fact, "Nightline" delivered its best numbers in both Adult demos in over 3 months - since w/o 6/10/19.

On Thursday (10/3/19), "Nightline" scored its strongest single-day telecast in Adults 25-54 (468,000) and Adults 18-49 (341,000) in nearly 4 months - since 6/13/19.

Two weeks into the season, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+60,000 - 402,000 vs. 342,000) and Adults 18-49 (+50,000 - 291,000 vs. 241,000), delivering its best-ever Adults 18-49 advantage in the 5 seasons that the two shows have aired in their respective time slots - since the 2015-2016 season.

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included a special edition investigating the overlooked state of hate and violence against the transgender community with special guest Dominique Jackson; rare access with DJ Kygo as he performs three shows in two countries in one weekend; the danger of contracting Eastern equine encephalitis from a mosquito bite; the conviction of ex-cop Amber Guyger; an interview with Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry; and the first royal trip for Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie.

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EDT on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Week of Sept. 30, 2019:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC's "Nightline" 1,127,000 414,000/0.3 302,000/0.2

CBS' "The Late Late Show" 1,224,000 334,000/0.3 240,000/0.2

NBC's "Late Night" 1,122,000 394,000/0.3 299,000/0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, 2018-2019 Current Week (w/o 9/30/19), Previous Week (w/o 9/23/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 10/01/18). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23 - 10/6/19) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24 - 10/7/18). Averages based on regular telecasts. "Nightline" premiered in its new time period in January 2013. "Seth Meyers" premiered in February 2014. "James Corden" premiered in March 2015.





