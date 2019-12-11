RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Ranks No. 1 in Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 for Week of Dec. 2

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Adults 25-54 (376,000) and Adults 18-49 (265,000) during the week of Dec. 2, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"Nightline" delivered week-to-week increases (1.036 million, 336,000 and 229,000, respectively, for w/o 11/25/19) in Total Viewers (+6%), Adults 25-54 (+12%) and Adults 18-49 (+16%).

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+29,000 - 395,000 vs. 366,000) and Adults 18-49 (+16,000 - 283,000 vs. 267,000).

In addition, "Nightline" is slashing its margins with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" by double digits in both Adults 25-54 (-41% - 55,000 vs. 94,000) and Adults 18-49 (-45% - 41,000 vs. 75,000) to its closest-ever performances in both key adult measures in the 6 seasons the two shows have aired in their respective time slots-since the 2014-2015 season.

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included the resignation of an embattled bishop in the Diocese of Buffalo; an interview with Harvey Weinstein's attorney, Donna Rotunno; a look at the budding CBD industry; the growing use of emotional support animals; an interview with Bronx-born singer Romeo Santos; and an interview with "The Rise of Skywalker" cast and director/co-writer J.J. Abrams.

NOTE: On Monday (12/2/19) and Tuesday (12/3/19), repeat telecasts of CBS "The Late Late Show" were retitled to "The Late Late Show-JC" and the telecasts are not included in THE WEEKLY averages. In addition, NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" telecasts were retitled during the week due to being repeats. The retitled telecasts will not be included in the season averages. CBS's "The Late Late Show's" weekly averages are based on three days (Wednesday-Friday).

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EST on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Week of Dec. 2, 2019:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC's "Nightline" 1,096,000 376,000/0.3 265,000/0.2

CBS' "The Late Late Show" 1,167,000 332,000/0.3 233,000/0.2

NBC's "Late Night" 1,010,000 332,000/0.3 240,000/0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, 2018-2019 Current Week (w/o 12/2/19), Previous Week (w/o 11/25/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 12/3/18). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23 - 12/8/19) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24 - 12/9/18). Averages based on regular telecasts. "Nightline" premiered in its new time period in January 2013. "Seth Meyers" premiered in February 2014. "James Corden" premiered in March 2015.





Related Articles View More TV Stories