RATINGS: NCIS Tops Both Total Viewers, Demos on Tuesday

CBS (8.997 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T1) was the top draw on Tuesday thanks to a new "NCIS" (11.482 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) and the season finales of "FBI" (8.504 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (7.004 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7).

NBC (5.279 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T1) then shared in the demo honors with fresh installments of "The Village" (3.840 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7), "The Voice" (6.456 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) and the season finale of "New Amsterdam" (5.541 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3).

Next up was ABC (2.616 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) and its lineup of "American Housewife" (3.729 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4), "The Kids Are Alright" (2.882 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7), "Black-ish" (2.752 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7), "Bless This Mess" (2.661 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7) and "1969" (1.838 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T14).

Meanwhile, FOX (2.102 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) offered up fresh installments of "MasterChef Junior" (2.774 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #6) and "Mental Samurai" (1.431 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.4, #13).

And finally, The CW (1.191 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5) closed out the night with the season finale of "The Flash" (1.524 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #12) and a new "The 100" (0.858 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+12.50% - New Amsterdam

+11.11% - The Voice

+10.00% - NCIS

0.00% - FBI

0.00% - American Housewife

0.00% - MasterChef Junior

0.00% - The Village

0.00% - The Kids Are Alright

0.00% - Bless This Mess

0.00% - The Flash

0.00% - The 100

-14.29% - NCIS: New Orleans

-14.29% - BLACK-ISH (vs. 4/30/19)

-20.00% - Mental Samurai

-25.00% - 1969

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+42.86% - THE VOICE (vs. Rise)

+40.00% - MASTERCHEF JUNIOR (vs. MasterChef Junior: The Road to the Finale)

0.00% - NEW AMSTERDAM (vs. Chicago Med)

-8.33% - NCIS

-20.00% - FBI (vs. NCIS: New Orleans)

-25.00% - The 100

-25.00% - NCIS: New Orleans

-28.57% - The Flash

-33.33% - MENTAL SAMURAI (vs. New Girl)

-40.00% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. Splitting Up Together)

-40.00% - 1969 (vs. For the People)

-50.00% - Black-ish

-57.14% - THE VILLAGE (vs. The Voice)

-57.14% - THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT (vs. The Middle)

-69.23% - AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (vs. Roseanne)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.6/5; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.6/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.4/4 with an encore.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2; "Late Show," 0.4/3 and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.3/2 with an encore.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline" averaged a 1.0/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.1/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.1/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.3/2.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.7/3 in metered-market households and a 0.1/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





